Instead of going to your inbox, emails sent to SendView addresses are parsed into dashboards of sender analytics. Use them to sign up for other companies' emails to gain deep insights into how they send.
Gregg BlanchardMaker@greggblanchard
Hey Product Hunt, Gregg from SendView here. Excited to release this tool and, as always, appreciate the PH team and community for being such an incredible resource for evening/weekend makers like myself. So, a quick overview. The gist is that SendView generates special email addresses you can use when you sign up for competitors’ email newsletters, products, offers, etc.. But instead of going to your inbox, emails sent to these addresses are parsed into dashboards of insights about how, when, and what they send. As a marketer, I’d signed up dozens if not hundreds of email lists with the sole purpose of keeping an eye on their strategy and tactics. But after years of doing this I finally had to admit to myself that Gmail and Outlook simply weren’t designed to answer the questions I was asking. One day I was playing with an inbound parse API when the lightbulb went on and the rest is history. Happy to answer any questions. Appreciate you taking a look!
