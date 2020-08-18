  1. Home
Sendspark for Chrome

Screen recording for customer-facing teams

The Sendspark Chrome Extension helps founders & customer-facing teams make polished product videos from screen recordings. Easily record yourself, your screen, or both together to pitch investors, prospect new customers, or enhance your marketing campaigns with personalized video messages.
Michael Erickson
Lookin' great! Can't wait to try!
Brandon Escalante
Maker
Hey there hunters, we’re back! Thanks, @jmitch for the hunt 🙏 The team has been hard at work building this and we’re excited to announce... Sendspark for Chrome - a video and screen recorder! Record yourself, your screen, or both to easily make engaging videos for email. 😻 Showcase Your Product 👋 Onboard New Customers ✨ Announce New Features Just to name a few! We have so much planned for this and we’d love to hear your ideas and feedback, so please don’t hesitate to reach out! Happy recording! ✌️
David Diamond
We've been trying out Sendspark for a bit to send videos to customers and love it, the Chrome extension is a game-changer - super well designed, props to the team ❤️
