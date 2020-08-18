discussion
Michael Erickson
Lookin' great! Can't wait to try!
Hey there hunters, we’re back! Thanks, @jmitch for the hunt 🙏 The team has been hard at work building this and we’re excited to announce... Sendspark for Chrome - a video and screen recorder! Record yourself, your screen, or both to easily make engaging videos for email. 😻 Showcase Your Product 👋 Onboard New Customers ✨ Announce New Features Just to name a few! We have so much planned for this and we’d love to hear your ideas and feedback, so please don’t hesitate to reach out! Happy recording! ✌️
We've been trying out Sendspark for a bit to send videos to customers and love it, the Chrome extension is a game-changer - super well designed, props to the team ❤️
