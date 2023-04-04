Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SendSecurely.io
SendSecurely.io

SendSecurely.io

Permissioned and auditable secure file and document sharing

Share personal documents and files safely and securely. SendSecurely features end-to-end encryption, fully configurable access control lists (ACLs), and comprehensive auditing of file access - all backed by permissioned blockchain technologies.
Launched in Productivity, Privacy, Security by
SendSecurely.io
"Thanks for checking out our launch! We'd love to know if sharing and receiving files is intuitive. Please let us know if you experienced any hickups in registration and sharing or receiving files. Thanks!"

SendSecurely.io
About this launch
SendSecurely.ioPermissioned and auditable secure file and document sharing
SendSecurely.io by
SendSecurely.io
was hunted by
Jonathan Chan
in Productivity, Privacy, Security. Made by
Jonathan Chan
. Featured on April 8th, 2023.
SendSecurely.io
is not rated yet. This is SendSecurely.io's first launch.
