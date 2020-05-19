SendMusic for iOS

Discussion
Petar Savic
Much needed app! Thanks for your continuous support to the music tech industry.
@puresoulmusic Thanks Petar, I appreciate your comment and I'm looking forward to building out more and more features for our community of artists and creators.
Great to have an easy, straightforward and secure method of transferring music files between artists, producers etc.:)
@glam_red_gl_artist_management thank you! We appreciate the support. We're building our community every day (www.sendmusic.com/directory) and have loads of exciting new features in the pipeline
Hey! What's the value of this over, say, WeTransfer?
@neilcocker Hey Neil, thanks for jumping in. We have huge advantages over WeTransfer for artists. Not only are audio files automatically encoded so you can preview them without downloading the music, you can new give feedback about a track/demo/mix right from within the app.
@benbowler Ah, cool! Wish this had been around when I was producing music for a living!
Over the last nine months, we've been working hard to take the SendMusic web app and bring it to your pocket. Interested to see what your thoughts are...
