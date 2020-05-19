  1. Home
  2.  → SendMusic for iOS

SendMusic for iOS

Simple file transfer for DJs, producers and industry pros

Want to get immediate feedback on your new track? Need to collaborate on your release but you keep losing the thread across Dropbox... email... Whatsapp?
SendMusic is the simple, collaborative platform for music creators and industry professionals.
Do you want Free 3GB Music File Transfers, Instant Messaging, In-App Music Player all in One Place? - Data TransmissionUK tech start-up, SendMusic, has launched its mobile app. The app is an essential, all-in-one music file transfer and collaborative platform that gets music heard. The unreleased music ecosystem is vast and complex. Everyday files are sent by music producers, DJs, mixing and mastering engineers, A&Rs, label managers, radio producers, radio presenters, pluggers, publicists, artist managers and many more.
SendMusic iOS App Launch! - SendMusicOur new SendMusic iOS App has just arrived 🍾🎉🔊 Download it now from the App Store here You can now send, receive, listen and reply all in one place... with a truckload of features that make it so much better than using email or file transfer sites!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Petar Savic
Petar Savic
Much needed app! Thanks for your continuous support to the music tech industry.
Upvote (2)Share
Ben Bowler
Ben Bowler
Maker
@puresoulmusic Thanks Petar, I appreciate your comment and I'm looking forward to building out more and more features for our community of artists and creators.
UpvoteShare
GLAM RED GL artist management
GLAM RED GL artist management
Great to have an easy, straightforward and secure method of transferring music files between artists, producers etc.:)
Upvote (2)Share
Kemal
Kemal
Maker
@glam_red_gl_artist_management thank you! We appreciate the support. We're building our community every day (www.sendmusic.com/directory) and have loads of exciting new features in the pipeline
Upvote (1)Share
Neil Cocker
Neil Cocker
Hey! What's the value of this over, say, WeTransfer?
Upvote (1)Share
Ben Bowler
Ben Bowler
Maker
@neilcocker Hey Neil, thanks for jumping in. We have huge advantages over WeTransfer for artists. Not only are audio files automatically encoded so you can preview them without downloading the music, you can new give feedback about a track/demo/mix right from within the app.
Upvote (1)Share
Neil Cocker
Neil Cocker
@benbowler Ah, cool! Wish this had been around when I was producing music for a living!
Upvote (1)Share
Ben Bowler
Ben Bowler
Maker
Over the last nine months, we've been working hard to take the SendMusic web app and bring it to your pocket. Interested to see what your thoughts are...
UpvoteShare