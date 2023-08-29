Get app
SendIT
SendIT
Send crypto using email or social handles
SendIT makes crypto transactions seamless by allowing users to send cryptocurrency via Email or Social Handles. The receiver does not need to download a wallet, know how to manage keys or know about cryptocurrency.
Launched in
Fintech
Crypto
Web3
by
SendIT
About this launch
SendIT
Send cryptocurrency using Email or Social Handles
SendIT by
SendIT
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Fintech
Crypto
Web3
. Made by
Ronak Kadhi
,
Aravindh Kumar
,
Mayur Relekar
and
Ajay Shetty
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
SendIT
is not rated yet. This is SendIT's first launch.
