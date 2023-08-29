Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SendIT
SendIT

SendIT

Send crypto using email or social handles

Free
SendIT makes crypto transactions seamless by allowing users to send cryptocurrency via Email or Social Handles. The receiver does not need to download a wallet, know how to manage keys or know about cryptocurrency.
Launched in
Fintech
Crypto
Web3
 by
SendIT
Vanta
Vanta
Ad
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
About this launch
SendIT
SendITSend cryptocurrency using Email or Social Handles
0
reviews
62
followers
SendIT by
SendIT
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Fintech, Crypto, Web3. Made by
Ronak Kadhi
,
Aravindh Kumar
,
Mayur Relekar
and
Ajay Shetty
. Featured on September 15th, 2023.
SendIT
is not rated yet. This is SendIT's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Vote chart
Comments
20
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-