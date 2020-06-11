SendingBee 2.0

Discussion
Jiri Pospisil
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! SendingBee is the result of our frustration with existing newsletter apps where we were missing quite a lot of small but important features that make the integration process much easier (no need to maintain contact mappings, an actual query language, remote templates, etc). We thought others might feel the same. Since our last post here, we've added a mobile version, a brand new landing page, reworked the campaign dashboard, the charts, and otherwise polished the design. Any feedback is appreciated!
How does it compare to sendy?
