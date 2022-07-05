Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sendfy
Ranked #19 for today
Sendfy
Start accepting cryptocurrencies in your business
Sendfy is an easy way to accept cryptocurrencies in your website or locale store.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Sendfy
About this launch
Sendfy
Accept cryptocurrencies in your business
Sendfy by
Sendfy
was hunted by
Youssef
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Youssef
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
Sendfy
is not rated yet. This is Sendfy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#87
