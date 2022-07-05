Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sendfy
Ranked #19 for today

Sendfy

Start accepting cryptocurrencies in your business

Free Options
Sendfy is an easy way to accept cryptocurrencies in your website or locale store.
Launched in Fintech, Payments, Cryptocurrency by
Sendfy
Ramp Corporate Card
Ad
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
Sendfy
Accept cryptocurrencies in your business
0
reviews
1
follower
Sendfy by
Sendfy
was hunted by
Youssef
in Fintech, Payments, Cryptocurrency. Made by
Youssef
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
Sendfy
is not rated yet. This is Sendfy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#87