Home
→
Product
→
Sendcheer
Ranked #6 for today
Sendcheer
Mail holiday cards to your friends & coworkers
Visit
Upvote 16
$1 off per card
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sendcheer lets you set-and-forget your holiday cards for the winter season. Fill out a quick form and you'll have postcards mailed to your family, friends & coworkers! Use code Producthunt for $1 off each card! 🥳
Launched in
Accessories
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
by
Sendcheer
About this launch
Sendcheer
Mail holiday cards to your friends & coworkers ❤️
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Sendcheer by
Sendcheer
was hunted by
David Nelson
in
Accessories
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
. Made by
Dimitry Apollonsky
and
David Nelson
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Sendcheer
is not rated yet. This is Sendcheer's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
7
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#130
Report