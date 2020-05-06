  1. Home
High-quality voice and video calls inside your app

Built upon the platform that powers over a 100M MAU on Sendbird Chat, Sendbird Calls Voice API and Video API is the fastest way to integrate high-quality 1:1 voice and video calls inside your app. The product includes SDKs for Android, iOS, and JavaScript.
Sendbird Adds Voice and Video Calling to its Portfolio of Communication APIsSendbird has announced the addition of voice and video calling APIs to augment its existing chat and messaging API offering. The technology relies on the World Wide Web Consortium's WebRTC standard and offers customers an opportunity to consolidate their in-app communications down to one vendor.
SendBird adds video and voice to its API platform as in-app communications surgeSendBird, a platform that makes it easy for developers to integrate chat and messaging features into their apps, is extending its service to include voice and video capabilities. The timing could hardly be better, as video communication apps such as Zoom and Houseparty are experiencing a surge in popularity due to social distancing measures put in place to address COVID-19.
SendBird adds voice and video to popular chat APISendBird has built a highly successful business with a chat API, but the company never intended to stop there, and today it announced it was adding voice and video capabilities to its communications platform. "We're creating more of an interaction platform to allow not just text messagi...
Discussion
Justin Kan
Justin Kan
Check out a new voice and video API product by Sendbird, the company co-founded by my friend John Kim.
John S. Kim
John S. Kim
@justinkan Thank you Justin! Really appreciate the continued support from YC days!
Doosik Bae
Doosik Bae
Awesome! Chat and Call can be built at once!
John S. Kim
John S. Kim
@doosik_bae Thanks Doosik!
Digital Lawrence
Digital Lawrence
I’m into it 👍 You could build a whole lot of TeleConference apps, for many different use cases, in a post Covid world.
KC Kern
KC Kern
@digitallawrence Yes, we expect many apps and websites to start thinking about real-time voice and video in the context of their own UX in the coming months and years, now that remote “in-person” work and communication is becoming more mainstream.
John S. Kim
John S. Kim
@digitallawrence ⚡️ Thank you and right on point! 🙏
Jiwon Jang
Jiwon Jang
Damn! I think every SaaS company is considering how to add this feature, and Sendbird Calls makes it super easy. Congrats on the great launch!
John S. Kim
John S. Kim
@jiwon_nique_jang Thank you for the kind words!
Mark
Mark
What is a pricing model? also how do you differentiate this product over other voice over IP product in the market?
KC Kern
KC Kern
@markatsendbird We follow the industry standards of charging by the minute per user, at different rates for audio and video. Minutes are prepaid. Although Sendbird Calls is not yet as mature as other products in the market, it stands out in its simplicity and focus on the developer experience. Developers can make their first call within 15 minutes of signing up.
Mark
Mark
@kckern Appreciate your answers.
