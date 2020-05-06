Sendbird Calls
High-quality voice and video calls inside your app
Justin Kan
Hunter
Check out a new voice and video API product by Sendbird, the company co-founded by my friend John Kim.
@justinkan Thank you Justin! Really appreciate the continued support from YC days!
Awesome! Chat and Call can be built at once!
@doosik_bae Thanks Doosik!
I’m into it 👍 You could build a whole lot of TeleConference apps, for many different use cases, in a post Covid world.
Maker
@digitallawrence Yes, we expect many apps and websites to start thinking about real-time voice and video in the context of their own UX in the coming months and years, now that remote “in-person” work and communication is becoming more mainstream.
@digitallawrence ⚡️ Thank you and right on point! 🙏
Damn! I think every SaaS company is considering how to add this feature, and Sendbird Calls makes it super easy. Congrats on the great launch!
@jiwon_nique_jang Thank you for the kind words!
What is a pricing model? also how do you differentiate this product over other voice over IP product in the market?
Maker
@markatsendbird We follow the industry standards of charging by the minute per user, at different rates for audio and video. Minutes are prepaid. Although Sendbird Calls is not yet as mature as other products in the market, it stands out in its simplicity and focus on the developer experience. Developers can make their first call within 15 minutes of signing up.
