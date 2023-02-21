Products
Home
→
Product
→
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
Get twitter updated from specific users to Slack channel
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With real-time notifications, get timely updates without having to leave your Slack workspace.
Launched in
Slack
,
Twitter
by
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
LearnWorlds
Ad
All-in-one platform to build scalable learning & training programs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What kind of automation you are looking for?"
The makers of Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
About this launch
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
Get twitter updated from specific users to Slack Channel.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet by
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
was hunted by
Riazul Islam
in
Slack
,
Twitter
. Made by
Riazul Islam
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet
is not rated yet. This is Send Twitter Alert on New Tweet's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#181
Report