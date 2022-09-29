Products
Home
→
Product
→
Send It
Send It
No more fomo
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SEND IT is the app that lets you tell your friends when and where you’re having a drink. There’s nothing worse than missing a night out or being in the same place as a mate and not knowing. Thanks to SEND IT that is a problem no more.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social Networking
by
Send It
About this launch
Send It
No more fomo
Send It by
Send It
was hunted by
Tom Wolstenholme
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Tom Wolstenholme
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Send It
is not rated yet. This is Send It's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#185
Report