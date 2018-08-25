Send It unifies live streams from across the internet under one roof.
📺 All the best streams in one place
❤ Favorite filter to get to your content as quick as possible
🔎Filter through content to find the genre you want
🐞❓Questions, feature requests, bugs: Send It Twitter
Kamen Shah
Hi PH, 1/2 of Send It here, happy to answer any questions. Send It started from tab fatigue while looking for live streams across various platforms. We believed a curated live stream experience would be an interesting way to expedite this internet experience for the end user. Now after a lot of work, here we are. Make sure to check out streams from Bloomberg, NASA education, live music, Ninja streaming Fortnite and more!
