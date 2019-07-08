Discussion
Arthur Van Siclen
Hi Product Hunt Community! I wanted to be a customer of a company that did not exist. So I helped build it. I’ve been drinking tea and loving Japanese tea in particular for a decade, and I’ve always found the process unnecessarily difficult. Here’s how I struggled: 1. I didn’t know how to find quality tea. It took years to find brands committed to quality. 2. Once I found the right brands, I had to order from Japan, paying some $20-40 in shipping and waiting several weeks. 3. Brewing the tea properly is difficult - each tea demands a particular steeping temperature and steeping duration. Sencha has addressed all of those problems: we only source top-quality tea from experienced producers, and our iOS apps address every hurdle in the preparation process through in-depth instruction. While building Sencha, I’ve tested on myself extensively. The apps really work, and the tea is incredible. I have a wonderful tea routine that significantly improves my quality of life at a very low cost (I’m subscribed to Sencha Monthly for $24/month). One of the things I’m most excited about is using technology to shift consumer habits in healthy ways. I’m conscious about how I use technology, and I want others to benefit from the things I’m learning and the design principles I uncover. Sencha absolutely fits here. My hope is that Sencha helps others discover their own healthy, conscious lifestyle with tea – just as it has for me. Thanks PH community for the support! I’m at arthur@sencha.app, my good friend and partner Gian is at gian@sencha.app, and we love feedback, enthusiasm, everything. Get in touch! Enjoy Sencha, and we look forward to hearing your questions, criticisms, and more! - Arthur
