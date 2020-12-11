  1. Home
Senate Stock Watcher 2.0

Watch how US senators trade in the stock market

Did you know that US Senators often have pretty substantial trading accounts? Senate Stock Watcher keeps a record of all those transactions in a simple and easy to view user interface. We make the raw data available to you with the click of a button!
Tim Carambat
Maker
Software and Mechanical Engineer
I first built this project back in March of this year right when quarantine was new. My original inspiration was the recent allegations of insider trading occurring in the stock market. I was fascinated by the idea we could finally peer into this data, but I was very disappointed with how the data is presented! I build Senate Stock Watcher to display this data in an easily digestible format and since its initial unveiling, it has gained a ton of popularity! After having this project & its data being featured on The Register, The New York Times, and other amazing organizations - I am happy to unveil the next big feature for Senate Stock Watcher! With Senate Stock Watcher 2.0 You can find the following: - Improved access to all the data. CSV sheets now accompany the traditional JSON files for the less technical crowd - Ticker Tracking: See how a single ticker has been traded over the senate since it was first ever reported and compare that to its market trend - Senator Overviews: Be able to select a single senator and get metrics on their trading behaviors and volume. You can also now export a single senator's trading history straight from the page!
