Tim Carambat
MakerSoftware and Mechanical Engineer
I first built this project back in March of this year right when quarantine was new. My original inspiration was the recent allegations of insider trading occurring in the stock market. I was fascinated by the idea we could finally peer into this data, but I was very disappointed with how the data is presented! I build Senate Stock Watcher to display this data in an easily digestible format and since its initial unveiling, it has gained a ton of popularity! After having this project & its data being featured on The Register, The New York Times, and other amazing organizations - I am happy to unveil the next big feature for Senate Stock Watcher! With Senate Stock Watcher 2.0 You can find the following: - Improved access to all the data. CSV sheets now accompany the traditional JSON files for the less technical crowd - Ticker Tracking: See how a single ticker has been traded over the senate since it was first ever reported and compare that to its market trend - Senator Overviews: Be able to select a single senator and get metrics on their trading behaviors and volume. You can also now export a single senator's trading history straight from the page!
