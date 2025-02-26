Launches
Semaphore Open Source CI/CD
Semaphore Open Source CI/CD
The open source CI/CD platform
Semaphore CI/CD helps product teams ship software faster, with quality and security. Give us a star: https://github.com/semaphoreio/semaphore 🚀 Features - Blazing-fast CI/CD - Simple yet powerful - Scales with you - Built for the modern cloud
Semaphore Open Source CI/CD by
Semaphore Open Source CI/CD
was hunted by
Darko Fabijan
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Darko Fabijan
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
