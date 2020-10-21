Deals
SelfDriving.fyi
Every single company working on self-driving cars
SelfDriving.fyi is the most comprehensive database of companies working on autonomous vehicles and related technologies, with over 150 companies.
⠀
If you're looking to break into the self-driving industry, this is the best place to start.
an hour ago
332 - Michel Bock (Selfdriving.fyi) On All Things Self Driving Cars - Forward Thinking Founders
Michel Bock is the creator behind Selfdriving.fyi. Selfdriving.fyi is the most comprehensive database of companies working on autonomous vehicles and related technologies. Listen to this podcast if You like self-driving cars or want to learn more about them You want to work in the self-driving car industry You want to know why Michael is so interested in self driving cars Thank you Jobsurv for sponsoring this episode of Forward Thinking Founders!
