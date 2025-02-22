Launches
SelfDesk for Shopify
SelfDesk for Shopify
Let customer make order edits and add products post-purchase
69
Transform your Shopify store order status page into a revenue-generating machine by enabling post-purchase order edits and upsells.
Launch tags:
User Experience
•
SaaS
•
E-Commerce
Built with
About this launch
SelfDesk - A Shopify app
Let customer make order edits and add products post-purchase
69
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
SelfDesk for Shopify by
SelfDesk - A Shopify app
was hunted by
Anas
in
User Experience
SaaS
E-Commerce
. Made by
Anas
Featured on February 24th, 2025.
SelfDesk - A Shopify app
is not rated yet. This is SelfDesk - A Shopify app's first launch.