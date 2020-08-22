discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Abhishek Kaushal
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm Abhishek, the maker of selftaughtcareers.com While making my transition from being a developer to a UI & UX designer, I stumbled across stories of many people who were able to do the same by teaching themselves instead of going for a formal degree program. These stories proved to be a point of inspiration for me as people coming from different career backgrounds expressed their journey of how they ended up doing something that they truly admire. Self Taught Careers is a collection of such stories and is useful for anyone who is looking for this kind of inspiration. If you are someone who is looking to make that career transition by teaching yourself but don't know where to begin, hopefully these stories will guide you with what you are looking for. Looking to add more stories and career paths in the future iterations. Happy learning!
UpvoteShare