Self Sport

Journaling, but like a fitness tracker

In modern life's busyness, it's easy to get carried away from ourselves. With Self Sport, put attention on how you're spending time, log life and engage in a fuller self. Like journaling meets a fitness tracker. We call it 'Lifestyle Tracking'.
Launched in
Productivity
Time Tracking
Quantified Self
 by
Self Sport
0
reviews
18
followers
