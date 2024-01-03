Products
Self Sport
Self Sport
Journaling, but like a fitness tracker
In modern life's busyness, it's easy to get carried away from ourselves. With Self Sport, put attention on how you're spending time, log life and engage in a fuller self. Like journaling meets a fitness tracker. We call it 'Lifestyle Tracking'.
Launched in
Productivity
Time Tracking
Quantified Self
by
Self Sport
About this launch
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Clay Griffith
in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Clay Griffith
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#97
