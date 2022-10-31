Products
Self
Ranked #18 for today
Self
The easy solution to online fraud
Self, the Web3 fraud prevention app and decentralised trust network, can make your experience of the internet safer, and remove the everyday hassle of proving who you are, and sharing the information you need to shop, sign-up and chat securely.
Android
iOS
Fintech
Self
About this launch
Self
The easy solution to online fraud
Self by
Self
was hunted by
Adrian Cockle
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Fintech
. Made by
Adrian Cockle
,
Sena Gbeckor-Kove
and
Adrià Cidre
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Self
is not rated yet. This is Self's first launch.
