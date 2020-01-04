Select Similar

  1. Home
Figma plugin to select canvas nodes by common features

Selects canvas nodes by common features, such as:
- Position.
- Type.
- Fills.
- Font Name.
- Strokes.
- Sizes.
Demonstration: twitter.com/AndreslavKozlov/status/1211573349127720960
Discussion
Андреслав Козлов
Андреслав Козлов
Maker
Figma has similar functionality, but it works globally and does not take into account the position of elements.
