Select Same
Select Same
Figma plugin to select canvas nodes by common features
Design Tools
Tech
Selects canvas nodes by common features, such as:
- Position.
- Type.
- Fills.
- Font Name.
- Strokes.
- Sizes.
Demonstration: twitter.com/AndreslavKozlov/status/1211573349127720960
an hour ago
Discussion
Андреслав Козлов
Maker
Figma has similar functionality, but it works globally and does not take into account the position of elements.
3 hours ago
