  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SelAct
SelAct

SelAct

Easily apply actions to selected text

Free
SelAct is a productivity chrome extension that helps you to apply actions to selected text, examples include open links to search or translate the selected text, send emails or export selected data as CSV files.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity by
SelAct
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would really appreciate any feedback, check SelAct and let me know what you think."

The makers of SelAct
About this launch
SelAct - Easily apply actions to selected text
0
reviews
3
followers
SelAct by
was hunted by
Ehab Abdelhamid
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Ehab Abdelhamid
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SelAct's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#196