Home
→
Product
→
SelAct
SelAct
Easily apply actions to selected text
Free
SelAct is a productivity chrome extension that helps you to apply actions to selected text, examples include open links to search or translate the selected text, send emails or export selected data as CSV files.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
SelAct
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I would really appreciate any feedback, check SelAct and let me know what you think."
The makers of SelAct
About this launch
SelAct
Easily apply actions to selected text
0
reviews
3
followers
SelAct by
SelAct
was hunted by
Ehab Abdelhamid
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ehab Abdelhamid
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
SelAct
is not rated yet. This is SelAct's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#196
