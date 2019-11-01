Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Stephanie Itimi 👩🏾💻
Maker
Problem: Youths account for 60% of all of Africa’s jobless, according to the World Bank. In North Africa, the youth unemployment rate is 25% but is even greater in Botswana, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, and South Africa, among others. With 200 million people aged between 15 and 24, Africa has the largest population of young people in the world. In most African countries, youth unemployment “occurs at a rate more than twice that for adults,” notes the African Development Bank. Our Solution: Remote and flexible work was found by The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report to be the top “demographic and socio-economic driver of change” in employment. Our platform enables African women and youth to learn digital skills as well as emerging tech to enable them to get remote jobs on platforms such as Fiverr, PeoplerPerHour and Upwork.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
The website is available in English and is currently being translated to French and Portuguese to increase its reach in Africa.
Upvote (2)Share