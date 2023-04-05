Products
Home
→
Product
→
Segment Anything
Segment Anything
"Cut out" any object, in any image, with a single click
SAM is a promptable segmentation system with zero-shot generalization to unfamiliar objects and images, without the need for additional training.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
Hundrx
About this launch
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
"Cut out" any object, in any image, with a single click
Segment Anything by
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Boz
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
is not rated yet. This is Segment Anything Model (SAM)'s first launch.
