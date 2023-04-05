Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Segment Anything

Segment Anything

"Cut out" any object, in any image, with a single click

Free
Embed
SAM is a promptable segmentation system with zero-shot generalization to unfamiliar objects and images, without the need for additional training.
Launched in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub +1 by
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience
About this launch
Segment Anything Model (SAM)"Cut out" any object, in any image, with a single click
0
reviews
6
followers
Segment Anything by
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Boz
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Segment Anything Model (SAM)
is not rated yet. This is Segment Anything Model (SAM)'s first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-