An opensource way of connecting your Android and Windows
It's an alternative to existing solutions like Phone Link but opensource, tailored for users who want a straightforward and efficient way to keep their devices in sync.
ProductivityOpen SourceGitHub

Meet the team

An opensource way of connecting your Android and Windows.
Sefirah by
was hunted by
shrimpy
in Productivity, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
shrimpy
. Featured on February 14th, 2025.
