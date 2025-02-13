Launches
Sefirah
An opensource way of connecting your Android and Windows
Visit
Upvote 83
It's an alternative to existing solutions like Phone Link but opensource, tailored for users who want a straightforward and efficient way to keep their devices in sync.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Open Source
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
An opensource way of connecting your Android and Windows.
Follow
83
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sefirah by
was hunted by
shrimpy
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
shrimpy
. Featured on February 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Sefirah's first launch.