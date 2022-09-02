Products
Home
→
Product
→
SEEMAP
Ranked #18 for today
SEEMAP
Embed maps easily with a single HTML file
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SEEMAP for Standalone EmbEddable Map is a single HTML file bundled of useful and popular Leaflet/OpenStreetMap resources in a easy way to embed.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Maps
by
SEEMAP
About this launch
SEEMAP
Embed maps easily with a single HTML file
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
SEEMAP by
SEEMAP
was hunted by
Olivier Blanc
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Maps
. Made by
Olivier Blanc
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
SEEMAP
is not rated yet. This is SEEMAP's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#129
Report