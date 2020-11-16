discussion
👋 Hello Product Hunt! I'm Raghav. After being frustrated with not being able to share and collaborate on links with friends and family, I created SeeLink, a platform to simplify sharing and collaborating on links with friends and family. Conventionally, sharing links with people was done through messaging apps, where they would get lost in the sea of messages. SeeLink allows its users to create boards to share links with individuals / groups of people, allowing them to save and share human-readable links at the click of a button. After 3 months of work, I have created a complete platform that simplifies link sharing and collaboration, allowing you to seamlessly share, save, and collaborate on links with groups of up to 50 people at a time. I'm super excited to finally launch SeeLink and get it out to the world! Let me know if you have any feedback, suggestions, or questions 😁
