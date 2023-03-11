Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
SeeHear - Text Capture
SeeHear - Text Capture
Text-to-speech conversion
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing SeeHear, the must-have app for anyone who wants to make their lives easier! With SeeHear, you can instantly convert live camera text to speech, making it easy to hear the content without the need to strain your eyes.
Launched in
Productivity
by
SeeHear - Text Capture
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
SeeHear - Text Capture
Text-to-Speech Conversion
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
SeeHear - Text Capture by
SeeHear - Text Capture
was hunted by
Kamil Demirtaş
in
Productivity
. Made by
Kamil Demirtaş
. Featured on March 11th, 2023.
SeeHear - Text Capture
is not rated yet. This is SeeHear - Text Capture's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#322
Report