Gonzalo Sanchez
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 This is Gonz - I started Seedtable about a year ago as a side project, and it's slowly taking over my life 😆 I just launched v2, which I designed, coded and curated Seedtable. I also work on every single weekly edition. If you have questions, or want to chat about European tech, comment below!
@gonsanchezs So sick Gonz! Super excited to see V2. Oh and for those of you who are not yet subscribed. Definitely do it! My number one ressource to be informed about everything Tech in Europe!
