Jesse Jensen
MakerWeb Designer/Publisher
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Hope you are all doing well and taking care of yourselves. This Pandemic has been tough on all of us, especially when we have to pick up our goods. We worry 😟 about the people we encounter, whether employee or customer, when it comes to picking up our goods at the grocery store, restaurant, dry cleaners or bakeries. BUT! Are they following the social distancing guidelines? 😷🧍♂️-----🧍♂️🤧 Well, me and my Pops created a patent pending, 3-D printed, customizable product to help YOU Pick up your goods without meeting anyone! Plus! You don't have to travel around the store to get everything you need. It's all there waiting for you to pick it up. It's called SecurePik. How it works: •The associate drops off orders that are ready in SecurePik and locks it by scanning the QR code. •Once it is scanned an SMS is sent to the customer with a code that their goods are ready to be picked up. •Customer arrives to pick up the order and responds to the SMS with code received. *SecurePik Unlocks* •Customer takes order and goes home EASY. This is SecurePik. Pick Up Reimagined. If you have any questions. AMA 📣 ✨Oh and Product hunters get an EXTRA $100 off the introductory price on the SecurePik with this code: ORANGECAT 😸
