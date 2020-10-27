Secureframe
Get enterprise ready with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance
Julian Weisser
@chiefnatasja and @shravvmehtaa are knocking it out of the park here and building an amazing team. This is a big problem that lots of founders come to me asking for advice about - I'm confident that I can point them to Secureframe to get the help they need.
Shrav Mehta
Thanks so much @kevin for hunting us. Hi Product Hunt - We're excited to introduce you to Secureframe! Getting SOC 2 and ISO 27001 ready typically takes several months and requires companies to regularly revisit their systems to ensure compliance standards are continuously met. Maintaining these certifications takes hundreds of hours and manual tasks each year. We believe security–when done right–should accelerate innovation and growth. That's why we started Secureframe. Secureframe allows companies to get compliant within weeks, rather than months by integrating with 25+ services, including AWS, GCP, Azure, and Okta to assess security practices and meet compliance requirements. Secureframe continuously collects audit evidence, manages security reviews, monitors infrastructure, and more, all automatically. We'd love to get your feedback and we're happy to answer questions!
