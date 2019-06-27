Reviews
Really good integration with Files.app
Not really
Accessing your Mac filesystem from your iOS devices is great! Also quite handy if you need quick edits on e.g. your own webserver.Jurgis Kirsakmens has used this product for one month.
Anders Borum
I started working on Secure ShellFish early 2018 right after Panic pulled Transmit for iOS from the App Store. I really need SFTP support for iOS and loved their tool. My take on file transfer is different as I try to expose these features to all apps through the Files app leaving just configuration inside Secure ShelFish itself. Your SFTP server content is available alongside iCloud Drive and Dropbox. As you access files they are downloaded and any changes you make are written back to the server. The app is a free download with a one-time in-app purchase to unlock. You can try out the app without paying for as long as you want, but its going to show a nag screen every once in a while. Hopefully the people that find the app useful will want to unlock but they will be certain the app is right for them before paying anything. This first release of the app tries to be the best possible Files app location. I have plans to add automation later on, such that you can control it with the Shortcuts app. Please let me know what you think and ask anything you want.
