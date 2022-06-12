Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Secur3
Ranked #9 for today
Secur3
First decentralized 2FA solution for self-custodial wallets
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Keep your assets safe even if private keys get compromised. Secur3 provides decentralised 2FA solution for Metamask and other self-custodial wallets.
Launched in
Web3
,
DApp
,
Security
by
Secur3.xyz
Kalendar AI
Promoted
Book new revenue on autopilot with AI
About this launch
Secur3 by
Secur3.xyz
was hunted by
Manthan Surkar
in
Web3
,
DApp
,
Security
. Made by
Manthan Surkar
,
Allan
and
Dheeraj
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Secur3.xyz
is not rated yet. This is Secur3.xyz's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#9
Report