Sections Wireframe Kit

Sections includes all the necessary screens for creating landing pages, portfolios and many more web UX projects.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Komol KuchkarovMaker@kkuchkarov · KK UI Store
Sections is made up of a large set of screens consisting of popular categories. This web UX screens will help you quickly create a prototype for web services. You can easily customize the style for your project with Sketch, Figma and Photoshop. 🔥 Features • 330+ Layouts • Light & Dark • Material Iconset • Google Fonts • Bootstrap 4 Grid 💎 Sketch App • Sketch Library • Nested Symbols • Text Styles • Layer Styles • Resize Options 💠 Figma • Components • Text Styles • Layer Styles • Resize Options 🅿️ We also have a version for Adobe Photoshop users ⚡️ 50% discount - use promo code "PH50» https://gumroad.com/l/RGST/PH50 🕹 Full Presentation https://sections.pixsellz.io/
Upvote Share·