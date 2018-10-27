Secret Saucer is an anonymous space for colleagues to share and discuss things about their workplace. Here, employees are free to speak their mind without being afraid of negative consequences. We require that you have access to your company email every time you sign in. Only current employees get in, making discussions private and relevant!
Hi Product Hunt, Rapha here! I've built Secret Saucer on my free time, just for fun. After working in startups for a long time, I've always been frustrated with the lack of transparency and amount of sugar coating that happens to keep employees "happy". I believe this is the wrong approach, and that employees themselves don't need anyone to make up stories for them. On Secret Saucer, I hope that people can start talking more openly about what they think, how the company is doing and important things like salary and gender equality. It is built in a way that doesn't require HR or Managers to interfere, even though I also hope they can participate together with others. I'm not making any money out of this project, I just hope you guys find it useful. I'll continue adding more features and polishing it, based on what I think is worth doing and also on your feedback! More than happy to hear anything you have for me both here at PH or directly via email no hello@secretsaucer.io - I'll make sure to get back to all of you! Cheers & have a lovely weekend!
