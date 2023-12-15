Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Secret Santa by Trivia
Ranked #10 for today
Secret Santa by Trivia
Pair teammates, make wishlists, have fun right inside Slack
Visit
Upvote 104
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
When you organize a Secret Santa online, you don't want it to be complicated, right? Simply enable Secret Santa by Trivia inside Slack and let the magic take over! Pair teammates, make wishlists, and watch your team bond over the joy of gift-giving!
Launched in
Slack
Games
Pop culture
by
Secret Santa by Trivia
About this launch
Secret Santa by Trivia
Pair teammates, make wishlists, have fun right inside Slack.
0
reviews
105
followers
Follow for updates
Secret Santa by Trivia by
Secret Santa by Trivia
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Games
,
Pop culture
. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Secret Santa by Trivia
is not rated yet. This is Secret Santa by Trivia's first launch.
Upvotes
104
Comments
9
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#83
Report