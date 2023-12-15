Products
Secret Santa by Trivia
Secret Santa by Trivia

Pair teammates, make wishlists, have fun right inside Slack

When you organize a Secret Santa online, you don't want it to be complicated, right? Simply enable Secret Santa by Trivia inside Slack and let the magic take over! Pair teammates, make wishlists, and watch your team bond over the joy of gift-giving!
Launched in
Slack
Games
Pop culture
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
105
followers
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Slack, Games, Pop culture. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Secret Santa by Trivia's first launch.
Upvotes
104
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#83