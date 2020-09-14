Secret Clock Photo Locker App
Lock your personal photos and videos behind a clock 🔐
Hide and lock your personal photos and videos behind a clock.
Secret Clock uses military-grade encryption, many security features and amazing UI/UX!
Get it now for free: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.photovault.secret.clock.locker
discussion
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
Hello guys! All of us have some secrets to hide, right? 😉 Our goal is that everyone will be able to keep their precious and personal media in the safest way, free of charge. That's why we're today launching the Secret Clock Photo Locker app. Secret Clock app's architecture is based on our PhotoGuard app which is available in the following link: https://play.google.com/store/ap... PhotoGuard has been in production for 2 years now and gained more than 100,000 users worldwide. Secret Clock adds another layer of security to access your hidden personal photos. The app offers many security features like: Private Cloud, Fake Vault, Break-In alerts, and there's much more to come. Unlike competitors apps, Secret Clock uses Military-grade encryption of AES-256, and its architecture was developed with the help of data security consultants experts to make sure that nobody, including our team, will be able to access the your vault without knowing your pass phrase, even if your device is stolen! You can read more on our website: https://www.cubetix.com/products... Would love to hear you guys below, thank you so much! 😊
Great app, Thanks!!!
Amazing and unique way to keep my photos safe and secured! Thank you
@saar_baruch Thank you! glad to you like it!
Great way to hide those pics, thanks! ;)
Perfect. Now I can check the time AND take a peek at them hidden photos
@kfir_eichenblat Definetely, You're probably going to check the time more often while having this app ;) Thank you!