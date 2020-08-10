  1. Home
  2.  → Secret Calculator Photo Vault

Secret Calculator Photo Vault

Lock your personal photos and videos behind a calculator 🔐

Hide and lock your personal photos and videos behind a calculator.
Secret Calculator uses military-grade encryption, many security features and amazing UI/UX!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Yossi Abraham
One word: UX! Fun to use! They’v taken security seriously which means you don't want to forget your PIN. All the important features available ad-free without paying. LOVE it! thank you guys!
Upvote (1)Share
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
@yossi_abraham Thank you!! Glad you like it.
UpvoteShare
Itay Zagron
Great App. Thanks!!
Upvote (1)Share
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
@zagron Thank you for your support, Itay!
UpvoteShare
Shoval Lev
AMAZING! great product! Thank you
Upvote (1)Share
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
@shoval_lev Thank you Shoval, Glad you like our app :)
UpvoteShare
Liran Ben Shalom
This photo vault is better than any other I have used. Very straightforward, you have any feature you need.
Upvote (1)Share
Kfir Eichenblat
A fully featured trustworthy app to keep photos safe
Upvote (1)Share
Idan Ben Shalom
Maker
@kfir_eichenblat Thank you for your support!
UpvoteShare