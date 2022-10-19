Products
Home
→
Product
→
SecondFounder
Ranked #6 for today
SecondFounder
Easiest way to buy & sell side projects and meet founders
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Secondfounder is a marketplace where products are sorted in kanban-style order, making it super simple to explore side projects. You can also collaborate with founders to buy a side project
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
SecondFounder
About this launch
SecondFounder
Easiest way to buy & sell side projects and meet founders
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
SecondFounder by
SecondFounder
was hunted by
Arvind Singh
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Arvind Singh
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
SecondFounder
is not rated yet. This is SecondFounder's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#141
Report