1 Review
Michael Yuan
Maker
Howdy! The Second State VM (SSVM) is WebAssembly optimized for the server-side! Why? That is because we want to create faster and lighter software, while preserving memory safety, security, and code portability. The SSVM is an application-level runtime (as opposed to Docker, which is at the OS level). It integrates into existing platforms, such as Node.js, as a lightweight module. Create a Rust function and run it inside Node.js, and you will get a Raspberry Pi kit for free. :) https://www.secondstate.io/artic... Let me know your thoughts!
