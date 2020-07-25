  1. Home
High performance secure & portable Rust functions in Node.js

SSVM is a high-performance WebAssembly runtime for server-side apps. It is safer and 10x faster than Docker. It supports OS access (WASI), AOT compiler, stateful apps, seamless integration with Node.js, and access to hardware (AI chips).
🚀 Getting started with Rust functions in Node.jsThere are great use cases for WebAssembly on the server-side, especially for AI, blockchain, and big data applications. In this tutorial, I will show you how to incorporate WebAssembly functions, written in Rust, into Node.js applications on the server. This approach combines Rust's performance, WebAssembly's security and portability, and JavaScript's ease-of-use.
👏 Get a Free Raspberry Pi KitNo purchase necessary. Learning and coding are mandatory! Offer ends on Aug 31st, 2020. Learn to create a high performance Node.js application. In the process, you will learn how to write simple functions in the Rust programming language. Share your source code and learning experience to the community via social media.
Howdy! The Second State VM (SSVM) is WebAssembly optimized for the server-side! Why? That is because we want to create faster and lighter software, while preserving memory safety, security, and code portability. The SSVM is an application-level runtime (as opposed to Docker, which is at the OS level). It integrates into existing platforms, such as Node.js, as a lightweight module. Create a Rust function and run it inside Node.js, and you will get a Raspberry Pi kit for free. :) https://www.secondstate.io/artic... Let me know your thoughts!
