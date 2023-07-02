Products
Home
→
Product
→
Second Degree Dinners
Second Degree Dinners
How to meet more people, during dinner
A mini-guide on how to set up second degree dinners, where you can meet 3-4 new people by getting together with some friends. You and your friend invite 2 people, and ask them to invite 2 more people. Easy!
Launched in
Couples
Social Networking
Dining
by
Second Degree Dinners
About this launch
Second Degree Dinners
How to meet more people, during dinner!
Second Degree Dinners by
Second Degree Dinners
was hunted by
Ilias Ism
in
Couples
,
Social Networking
,
Dining
. Made by
Ilias Ism
and
Maarten De Schuymer
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Second Degree Dinners
is not rated yet. This is Second Degree Dinners's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
