Use app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Secoda
See Secoda’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Secoda AI
Secoda AI

Secoda AI

AI-first data discovery

Free Options
Secoda AI is the fastest, most powerful, and intuitive way for anyone to access your team's data knowledge. It gives anyone in your organization, regardless of technical ability, the power to answer any data question at the speed of thought.
Launched in
Analytics
Data
Data Science
 by
Secoda
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Secoda
SecodaThe homepage for your data
16reviews
51
followers
Secoda AI by
Secoda
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Analytics, Data, Data Science. Made by
Etai Mizrahi
and
Andrew McEwen
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Secoda
is rated 4/5 by 16 users. It first launched on July 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
50
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-