After Firefox disabled the Twitter block chain extension, I had almost no way of blocking followers of trolls on Twitter. Then, when I was scrolling through the replies of a particular tweet about blocking people on Twitter, I came across a reply that mentioned the app that blocks a troll and it's followers. I have started using the app after Twitter Blockchain was disabled on Firefox, and it is a game changer - it works! I highly recommend this tool for blocking trolls and their followers, as it lessens the chance of being attacked by problematic trolls on Twitter, which is now a huge issue on Twitter. Note: If you don't want Secateur to block the accounts of people you follow on twitter who are following the blocked accounts, you can let the site know who you are following, by updating the list of people you follow on a separate page on the app (screenshot of the separate page above, in the post).
