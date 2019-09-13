Discussion
Dmitry Kotlyarenko
Love this idea! I will be happy to join to nomadic community! Looks awesome!
@dmitrykotlyarenko Thanks so much! Dmitry
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m so glad that you would be interested in Seat Surfing. A couple years ago, I quit my jobs and turned into a remote styled freelancer. Traveled around the U.S, worked at cafe and coworking space temporarily. Although I would feel open, excited to everything, a sort of lonely also. Seat Surfing is a community which gives nomadic workers including me an opportunity to meet up with other workers at cafes, office, house, and coworking space. It’s all for free offering hospitality space like CouchSurfing.🏄 P.S. Seat Surfing is my second product in a series of #20PRODUCTS20WEEKS (https://shyamady.dev). I’m working hard on several problems from my own experience there. Please check it out 🔥🔥
