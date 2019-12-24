Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Thomas Wang
Maker
Hi Twitterzens on PH, happy holidays 🔔🎵 Launching this just in time for Christmas, you can now schedule & automate Twitter profiles in advance with Seasonal Twitter 🐦🎅! I was building a Twitter bot to automate some parts of my profile, but thought it would be handy to build a web app so anyone can also automate their profiles. Built this for personal use and also for marketers who want to go a step further with their Twitter brands and have automated holiday-themed Twitter profiles. For Christmas I'm giving away extra scheduled profile slots. Just DM me on Twitter! https://twitter.com/thomaswangio/
Upvote (1)Share