Seasonal Twitter

Schedule and automate your Twitter profiles annually

Set a dynamic Twitter profile (name, bio, location, url, avatar, cover). You pick the date, time and profile. We automate the rest by scheduling the profile annually!
Thomas Wang
Thomas Wang
Maker
Hi Twitterzens on PH, happy holidays 🔔🎵 Launching this just in time for Christmas, you can now schedule & automate Twitter profiles in advance with Seasonal Twitter 🐦🎅! I was building a Twitter bot to automate some parts of my profile, but thought it would be handy to build a web app so anyone can also automate their profiles. Built this for personal use and also for marketers who want to go a step further with their Twitter brands and have automated holiday-themed Twitter profiles. For Christmas I'm giving away extra scheduled profile slots. Just DM me on Twitter! https://twitter.com/thomaswangio/
