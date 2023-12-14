Products
Home
→
Product
→
Season's AI Greetings
Season's AI Greetings
Empower Holiday Spirit with AI-Crafted Wishes
Generate free AI-crafted wishes or donate to help lonely seniors and receive a custom AI-generated Christmas card. Xmas Wishes AI merges charity with unique festive greetings.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
Artificial Intelligence
by
Season's AI Greetings
About this launch
Season's AI Greetings
Empower Holiday Spirit with AI-Crafted Wishes
Season's AI Greetings by
Season's AI Greetings
was hunted by
Łukasz Kincel
in
Charity & Giving
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Łukasz Kincel
,
Maja Glinicka
and
Marcin Gruchała
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Season's AI Greetings
is not rated yet. This is Season's AI Greetings's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
