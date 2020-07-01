  1. Home
SearchSmartly reimagines and simplifies the home search experience by doing the heavy lifting to uncover the properties that are best suited to your unique lifestyle needs - be it commutability, access to green space, or a lively neighborhood. Live in UK.
Is now the right time to move to the country?Traci Slatton is sick of New York. The novelist, who has lived with her family in the same apartment since 1995, wants to move out of the city. Since lockdown, she and her husband, the sculptor Sabin Howard, have been staying in an Airbnb rental in Englewood, New Jersey, to be close to her husband's studio.
How COVID-19 is changing our relationship with our homeAs many aspects of our world turn completely upside down, how will we change our relationship with how and where we live? Much has been said about what the 'post-COVID' world will look like. The truth is, we just don't know yet.
Hey Product Hunt! Taha here, founder of SearchSmartly. Finding the right place to call home is stressful and time-consuming. It’s always been that way. But why should we accept this? We all have our own unique needs when it comes to finding the right property, yet the online search experience feels so impersonal and frustrating. Having moved home more times than I can count, and having helped many friends and family in their own searches, I realised that most of us think of property from a fundamental lifestyle needs perspective, yet no products exist to solve this. - How long is my commute? What about my partners’ (or flatmates’) commute? - Does the local area offer the amenities I care about, such as green space, and good places to eat out? - How good are the local schools for my children? Solving for these different needs often takes up to 100 hours and an excel sheet to keep track of it all. But not with SearchSmartly. Using optimisation technology I worked with as a Formula 1 engineer, we’re building the new way to find your perfect home. We would love to hear your feedback on our mission to make property search painless!
