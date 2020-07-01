Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! Taha here, founder of SearchSmartly. Finding the right place to call home is stressful and time-consuming. It’s always been that way. But why should we accept this? We all have our own unique needs when it comes to finding the right property, yet the online search experience feels so impersonal and frustrating. Having moved home more times than I can count, and having helped many friends and family in their own searches, I realised that most of us think of property from a fundamental lifestyle needs perspective, yet no products exist to solve this. - How long is my commute? What about my partners’ (or flatmates’) commute? - Does the local area offer the amenities I care about, such as green space, and good places to eat out? - How good are the local schools for my children? Solving for these different needs often takes up to 100 hours and an excel sheet to keep track of it all. But not with SearchSmartly. Using optimisation technology I worked with as a Formula 1 engineer, we’re building the new way to find your perfect home. We would love to hear your feedback on our mission to make property search painless!
