- Create your own in-app Party, invite friends with Facebook or Messenger
- Group chat
- Find friends with live GPS location tracking
- Alert button for instant help
With SearchParty you’ll never lose your friends in the crowd again.
getsearchparty.com
Jessy MulhollandMaker@mulhollandjessy
We're here to make music festivals safer and easier. Give SearchParty a go and never lose your mates again.
