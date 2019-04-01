Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → SearchParty

SearchParty

An app to help you and your friends stay together at events

- Create your own in-app Party, invite friends with Facebook or Messenger
- Group chat
- Find friends with live GPS location tracking
- Alert button for instant help
With SearchParty you’ll never lose your friends in the crowd again.
getsearchparty.com
Around the web
No Cookies | Gold Coast BulletinTo use this website, cookies must be enabled in your browser. To enable cookies, follow the instructions for your browser below. Facebook App: Open links in External Browser There is a specific issue with the Facebook in-app browser intermittently making requests to websites without cookies that had previously been set.
Goldcoastbulletin
Aussie Developers Create 'World-first' App To Improve Safety At Music Festivals | [V] on FoxtelTwo Australian developers have created a brand new app that aims to improve safety and awareness for people attending music festivals. The SearchParty app allows users to create their own "party" and communicate with friends, geo-locate among large crowds and multiple festival stages and features a "world-first" alert button which notifies everyone in the created group should the user require help or assistance.
[V]
Search Party: World-First App Takes Aim at Festival Drug ProblemIn the wake of the recent controversial festival licensing, youth drug overdoses and calls for pill testing, a new app aims to provide added safety for all festival attendees. Launched this month by Gold Coast developers, SearchParty provides an added layer of safety and reassurance for festival-goers.
Women Love TechWomen Love Tech
SearchParty app helps you feel safe at festivals | Technology | The Weekend EditionEnter SearchParty ­- an ingenious new app that keeps you connected to your friends and helps you to find each other should you get lost. Create your own 'Party' within the app, chat to members in private or public conversations, and pinpoint their location within two metres thanks to live GPS tracking with 10 millisecond updates.
The Weekend Edition Gold Coast |The Weekend Edition
7NEWS Gold CoastTwo Burleigh Heads brothers have developed an app that's aimed at making festivals much safer. It helps users locate family members and friends in big crowds. www.7plus.com.au/news #7News
Facebook7NEWSGoldCoast
Aussie Developers Create 'World-first' App To Improve Safety At Music Festivals"We can't stop people from taking drugs, but we wanted to make festivals safer across the board."
The Music
Oztix | News | Aussie Developers Create 'World-first' App To Improve Safety At Music Festivals"Twenty-five people were hospitalised on Australia Day weekend. Drug use is commonplace at festivals and even more people are affected by alcohol, heatstroke and dehydration. We can't stop people from taking drugs, but we wanted to make festivals safer across the board - whether people need help after an overdose, drinking too much, or even feeling vulnerable to sexual harassment."
Oztix
A New App Is A Tech-Led Attempt To Make Festivals Safer - The Right WayListen up, Gladys.
GQ
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jessy Mulholland
Jessy Mulholland
Makers
Jessy Mulholland
Jessy Mulholland
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jessy Mulholland
Jessy MulhollandMaker@mulhollandjessy
We're here to make music festivals safer and easier. Give SearchParty a go and never lose your mates again.
Upvote (2)·