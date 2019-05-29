Insights from a candidate’s references are invaluable, but seriously underleveraged.
Searchlight provides early, automated reference assessments so employers can 2x their onsite-to-close rate AND identify diverse talent that are normally overlooked.
Kerry WangMaker@kerry_wang
Hi, PH community! Thanks so much, @katmanalac, for hunting us! We’re Kerry and Anna, and we’re excited to launch our first product: Searchlight -- the platform for early, automated reference assessments. We’re offering a new take on an old practice, reference checks, and we'd love your feedback! If you’re hiring - use the promo code INTHEKNOW on our site and we’ll bump you the top of our list and give you 5 free candidate assessments so that you can try us out. Knowing what it’s like to work with a candidate leads to better hiring decisions. But most employers under-leverage references to understand their candidates, because the process is time-consuming and painful. Searchlight makes this process easier, faster, and better. Our platform provides customized reference forms, contacts candidates & references, handles all follow-ups, and consolidates reference insights - all in one place. Our software makes this so easy that any employer can gather references early, such as before the onsite interview. We’re twin sisters and we’ve had stressful recruiting experiences where we dropped our almost-identical resumes into a black box... never to be heard from again. We built Searchlight so that all candidates, regardless of credentials, can showcase their unique skills and abilities. Top Benefits: 1. 2X onsite-to-close rates. 🔮Identify the most promising candidates earlier. ⏱Make the offer sooner. 2. Reduce 4hrs to 4 mins… with better quality. ❓Customized reference questions. 📑Consolidated candidate reports. 3. Build a more inclusive hiring process. 💫Qualify more underrepresented talent in the pipeline. Thanks in advance for your feedback!
